“Are you talking about someone who can’t play football?” Paolo Di Canio rubbishes Juventus star

Adrien Rabiot is one player at Juventus that continues to play regularly despite making a very limited impact when he is in the team.

The Frenchman joined the club for free in 2019 and he has remained a regular under the different managers he has worked with.

One reason for this is that he has a good fitness record. Apart from that, there is very little that he contributes to the team.

Fans and some pundits have criticised the midfielder, yet he rarely gets better.

Former Juventus and West Ham United man, Paolo Di Canio is the latest individual to launch a scathing attack on the Frenchman and he said, via Calciomercato:

“What is Rabiot? Tie the game? Also at PSG he scored 20 goals in 250 games with a team that creates twenty actions from goal per game and he plays as an attacking midfielder, because he is someone with technical qualities, elegant … He never shoots; does not make a quick vertical assist on his teammate; it is not to be decided on crosses and does not fill the penalty area. You say, “Are you talking about someone who can’t play football? What is it?”

Juve FC Says

Although Di Canio is being very harsh on Rabiot, it is truly hard to see what the midfielder does well.

He spends most of his time on the field just being a passerby, but he still gets another chance.

If Juve replaces him with a midfielder who has more goals and assists in his game, the club would be in a much better position.

It is very hard to see Rabiot become as good as we want, so the best thing to do is to find a more suitable player to add to our midfield.