Experienced Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik finds himself at a career crossroads following a miserable campaign on the sidelines.

The Pole first joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 on loan from Olympique Marseille before completing a permanent switch at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old was a regular feature under Max Allegri, albeit Dusan Vlahovic was the first choice on most occasions. The two forwards occasionally played side-by-side.

Arkadiusz Milik hasn’t played for more than a year

Sadly for Milik, his most recent competitive fixture dates back to Allegri’s time at the club, as his injury nightmare saw him miss the entirety of Thiago Motta’s eight-month reign in Turin, in addition to Igor Tudor’s first few months in charge.

The former Ajax and Napoli star has been out of action with a knee injury since June 2024, but has recently returned to train alongside his teammates and was also included in the FIFA Club World Cup squad.

Nevertheless, many believe that the striker’s future lies away from Turin, especially amidst the ongoing attacking revamp.

According to Italian journalist Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Milik has offers from rich suitors in the Arab world, so a move to the Middle East could be an option.

Arek Milik (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Milk can be Tuodr’s third-choice striker

However, the Roman newspaper doesn’t rule out an extended future at Continassa. The source believes that Juventus might be willing to keep the Poland international for next season, but he would have to accept a reduced role.

The Serie A giants have already recruited Jonatan David as a free agent, and they’re hoping to strike an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to keep Randal Kolo Muani.

Therefore, if Milik were to stay at the club, he would start his campaign as a third-choice striker.