Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik is still hoping for a return to action before the end of what has been a miserable campaign for him on a personal level.

The Poland international has been out of action since June when a knee injury ruled out of Euro 2024. Since then, he has undergone a couple of operations to repair the damage, but his return has already been delayed several times due to recurring setbacks.

The 30-year-old has now posted a new video that shows him training in Poland, suggesting his comeback is edging closer.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), we still don’t have a clear timetable for his return.

Therefore, Milik’s return to action isn’t exactly imminent just yet, so Thiago Motta will have to do with his current options, and it might not necessarily be a terrible blow considering how Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani are currently competing for a starting berth.

Since the Frenchman’s arrival, he immediately cemented himself as the first-choice striker, while the Serbian has been rested to regain his energy levels following a gruelling first half of the season that took its toll on his body.

If Milik were to return to the fold, Motta would have an additional option, one who boasts valuable experience on the big stage. However, with Juventus already out of the Champions League following their sorrowful elimination at the hands of PSV Eindhoven, three forwards vying for the same spot could be excessive.

In any case, this remains a hypothetical debate at this stage considering how Milik’s knack for sustaining relapses. Even if the Pole were to make his return to Continassa in the next few weeks, one would imagine he’ll be way behind on the athletic level, so it might require him several weeks, or even months, to regain match fitness.

Therefore, Milik may have already played his last match for Juventus, especially since a summer exit remains the most likely conclusion.