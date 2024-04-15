There are mixed updates on the injury front for Juventus, as Arkadiusz Milik is pushing for a return while Moise Kean sustains a new knock.

We begin with the positive news as IlBianconero reports that Milik’s comeback is edging ever closer. The 30-year-old has been out with an adductor injury for just over a month.

But as the source tells it, the Polish striker partially trained with the group on Monday. Therefore, the former Napoli man has a good chance of receiving a call-up for the trip to Cagliari.

The Bianconeri will travel to Sardinia to take on Claudio Ranieri’s side on Friday night. The squad will then return to Turin to prepare for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio which will be held at the Stadio Olimpico next Tuesday.

But while Milik could return to boost the attacking department, Kean could be out with a new injury

According to JuventusNews24, the Italian felt some discomfort during today’s training session. Therefore, he underwent medical tests which detected a slight knee sprain.

While his condition isn’t serious, the 24-year-old risks missing the Serie A fixture against Cagliari.

Both Milik and Kean have been acting as backups for Dusan Vlahovic this season. But while the Poland international has netted six goals between the league and the cup this term, his younger teammate has yet to open his scoring account.