Arek Milik’s buy clause expires on Sunday: Here’s Juve’s plan

Last summer, Juventus strengthened their frontline by signing Arkadiusz Milik on an initial loan deal from Olympique Marseille.

The 29-year-old proved to be an important asset for the Bianconeri earlier in the season, but he hasn’t found his scoring touch since returning from an injury suffered in late January.

The Italians have the option to buy the Pole on a permanent basis for 7.5 million euros, but this clause expires on Sunday.

So according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are working to get either a postponement for the deadline day or a discount.

The Bianconeri have already paid two million euros as loan fees, while the player’s redemption would cost them around 9 million after adding bonuses.

Juve FC say

Amidst the chaotic situation on and on the pitch, Juventus could use some additional time to reflect on all matters related to the transfer market, especially as the club’s fate in Europe remains shrouded in mystery.

However, Juventus have an opportunity to buy a competent and reliable striker in the shape of Milik for a relatively bargain price.

Therefore, the management shouldn’t drop the ball on the former Napoli man, as they’re unlikely to pick up an alternative at his level for the same cost.