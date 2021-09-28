Argentina calls up injured Dybala for their latest international matches

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has included Paulo Dybala in his list of players for next months international matches, reports Football-Italia.

This development comes after the attacker had suffered an injury in Juventus’ 3-2 win against Sampdoria at the weekend.

Dybala has played only a few matches for Argentina in the last year and he even missed out on the squad that won the Copa America in the summer, because of persistent injuries and poor form.

Juve expects him to be out until after the international break next month, but Scaloni has named him in his squad for the matches.

This could cause a new club vs country problem, but both parties will hope to work together and make the right decision for him.

Dybala has started this season as one of Juventus’ key players and he has three goals in all competitions for them.

He was among the scorers as they beat Sampdoria at the weekend and looks set to have a great season.

Juve needs him at his best after they lost Cristiano Ronaldo in the last transfer window.

He helped them beat Malmo in their first Champions League game of the season, but will now watch on from the sidelines while his teammates face Chelsea tomorrow.