Nicolas Gonzalez’s potential call-up to the Argentina national team, despite his injury absence since early October, has raised eyebrows at Juventus. The forward has missed over a month of action due to injury but recently accelerated his recovery. His selection for Argentina’s November fixtures hints that he may have communicated his progress towards full fitness. However, Juventus remains cautious, prioritising his complete recovery before reintroducing him to competitive action.

Gonzalez has a history of injuries dating back to his time at Fiorentina, which makes Juventus wary of rushing his return. His role is crucial in their attacking lineup, and a setback due to premature involvement could lead to an even longer absence. Juventus is reportedly handling Gonzalez’s situation with an abundance of caution, ensuring he is genuinely ready for the physical demands of regular match play before reactivating him in their rotation. According to Il Bianconero, Gonzalez’s availability for Argentina’s international matches will depend on further assessment closer to the break. Juventus does not plan to release him for national duty if he cannot feature in their upcoming game against Torino, which indicates that the club will prioritise his full recovery over the national team’s interests if necessary.

Injuries have a significant impact on a club’s season, and Gonzalez’s presence could provide Juventus with a needed boost as they look to solidify their form. With a congested fixture list ahead, having a fit and in-form Gonzalez could make a considerable difference. Therefore, Juventus’s approach underscores the importance of protecting his fitness to prevent a recurrence of his injury troubles.

The club’s measured approach reflects a broader strategy to manage player health over the long term, a trend that many top clubs have increasingly adopted. This careful planning could ensure that Gonzalez returns at his best, ready to make a sustained impact in Juventus’s season rather than risking an early return that could sideline him for even longer.