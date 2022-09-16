Lionel Scaloni has named Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes in the Argentina squad for their latest matches.

The pair moved to Juventus in the last transfer window, and they have been important members of the Bianconeri squad.

Paredes has been an ever-present since he joined, however, Di Maria has seen his chances get limited by injuries, and he has just returned from a layoff.

He couldn’t even start the Bianconeri last game against Benfica and was introduced at the second period.

However, the attacker could get more minutes against Monza this weekend before jetting off to join his fellow Argentinians for their international matches.

A report on Football Italia reveals Scaloni has named the pair alongside the likes of Paulo Dybala, Nehuen Perez or Udinese, Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa from Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

We expect Di Maria and Paredes to be important members of the Argentinian squad for the World Cup later this year, so they will keep getting called up.

Both players are good friends, and the international matches help them to bond even more.

We need them to be in top shape for the rest of this season. Hopefully, they will not pick up injuries while away with their national side.