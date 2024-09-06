Juventus attacker Nicolás González has suffered an injury while on international duty with Argentina.

González, a key player for his national team, started the crucial match against Chile. Although Argentina won the fixture, González had to leave the pitch early in the second half after taking a blow to his ankle.

He is currently being monitored, and Juventus is keen to assess the extent of his injury.

González joined Juventus from Fiorentina just before the transfer window closed, and his presence is important for the Bianconeri. Juventus has also lost Francisco Conceição to injury, who will miss their upcoming game against Empoli.

Juve will not want to also lose Gonzalez, and when asked about the condition of the attacker, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“His condition is still to be assessed, the same goes for Mac Allister.”

Juve FC Says

The international windows are scary for this reason, and we now face the prospect of losing Gonzalez for a few weeks if he truly has suffered an injury.

We have several other players who will still play for their national team before the window closes, and hopefully, none will return with a fresh injury.