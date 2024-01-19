Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has called Juventus the “Real Madrid of Italy” and emphasises that they should not be overlooked in the Serie A title race.

Juventus has demonstrated strong form in recent weeks, making a significant push for the league crown. Despite their commendable performance, Inter Milan continues to lead the standings and remains a popular choice among football followers for the title.

Inter Milan boasts a formidable squad and reached the final of the Champions League in the previous season, solidifying their status as one of Europe’s top teams. Juventus’ absence from European competition this season has contributed to their ascent to second place in the league standings.

With Inter engaged in the Super Cup this week, Juventus has the opportunity to claim the top spot in the next few weeks if they secure victories in their upcoming matches. Despite not being viewed as favourites by some fans, Scaloni acknowledges Inter’s favouritism but asserts that Juventus still has a viable chance to win the Serie A title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I say Inter, but with Juve you never know: it’s the Real Madrid of Italy”.

Juve FC Says

We have been the most successful club in Italy for decades, so everyone knows what we can do.

We must not let that get into our heads. The boys must stay focused on winning as many matches as possible between now and the end of the term.