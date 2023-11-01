Matias Soule is a player who is being targeted by two national teams, as he is eligible to represent both Italy and Argentina.

Juventus loaned him to Frosinone for the current season, and he has performed exceptionally well in Serie A. His contributions have been instrumental in Frosinone’s quest for a place in the top flight beyond this campaign, and this has not gone unnoticed by the national team selectors for both Italy and Argentina.

Luciano Spalletti, the Italian national team coach, is closely monitoring the young attacker and may consider including him in the Italian national team. However, Football Italia is reporting that he has been named in the Argentinian provincial squad for their international matches in November.

The Argentinian national team recognises Soule as a talented player and is keen on not losing him to the Italian national team. If he is named in the final squad for the upcoming matches, it is expected that he may receive a cap for Argentina before returning to potentially represent Italy. This could complicate Italy’s chances of capping the young talent.

Juve FC Says

This is not an ideal position to be in for Soule because he will struggle to make the best pick.

When players consider their international future, they want to play for a country that will respect them and hand them chances to play for the long term.