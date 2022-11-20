Argentina manager brands Juventus star a hot player

The Argentinian national team manager Lionel Scaloni has high regard for Angel di Maria and heaped praise on the Juventus man just before their World Cup campaign begins.

Argentina is one of the favourites to win the competition and named Di Maria in their squad.

The Juve man was in fine form in some matches for the Bianconeri before the competition, but injuries have seen him have a start-stop season.

Thankfully, he is fit enough to represent his country in the competition and his manager is full of praise for him.

Scaloni said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Di Maria, together with Messi and Julian Alvarez, are our hottest footballers by characteristics.”

This would be Di Maria’s last chance to win a World Cup, so we expect him to be on his best form during the tournament.

The attacker is one of the best Argentinian national team players and will receive plenty of chances to play.

If he stays fit, they will go far. Hopefully, that is the case so he can return to Juventus very happy.

We need him to be at his best in the second half of this season because he is one of our essential contributors.