Argentina manager Scaloni advises Allegri on Di Maria

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has advised Max Allegri on how to use Angel di Maria as he becomes a key player for the club.

Di Maria has been at Juve since the summer and has become a key player for the black and whites.

He inspired Argentina to win the last World Cup and has had a very good 2023 so far at the club level.

Juve has many talented attackers in their squad, but Di Maria is probably the best of the lot in terms of experience and talent combined.

However, he needs to be managed properly to get the best from him and Scaloni knows how to achieve this.

The national team boss said via Football Italia:

“Allegri knows very well what player he has at his disposal. He has to manage him very well because he is a player who needs esteem and who must be preserved at his best.

“So he can express himself at his best, he’s a world-class player. I haven’t spoken to him again after the final against France.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is beginning to get the best of Di Maria and it is clear to see that the attacker also loves to work with the gaffer.

This has been a good few weeks for him on the pitch and we hope he keeps delivering top-level performances until the end of the season.