Argentina names two Juventus stars in their World Cup squad

Argentina is the latest country to name their squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The South Americans have enjoyed success on the international stage recently and will be keen to win this World Cup.

It will likely be the last for their star player Lionel Messi and he will want to triumph after suffering heartbreaks in the last few editions.

Their team for the competition is made up of top players from all over the world and Juve is represented in the group by two players.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals they have named Leandro Paredes and Angel di Maria as a part of a squad they hope will finally win the competition.

Both players joined Juve this season and have been important members of our team.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria and Paredes joined Juve in the summer partly because they wanted to improve their chances of staying fit enough to be picked for the World Cup.

The Bianconeri has helped them stay in shape and they will look to impress in Qatar.

Hopefully, when they return and do not have to worry about a World Cup, they will be more committed on the pitch for us.

We wish them the best of luck and it will be a thing of pride if we have more World Cup winners in our squad.