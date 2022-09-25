Argentina stats highlight Paredes’ early struggles at Juventus

Just before the closure of the summer transfer session, Juventus were able to satisfy Max Allegri’s request by handing him his desired Regista in the form of Leandro Paredes.

The 28-year-old obviously possesses the traits that allows him to operate as a deep-lying playmaker, a position that has been problematic for the Bianconeri since the departure of Miralem Pjanic.

Nonetheless, the Argentine hasn’t been able to uplift the team’s general quality in his first few appearances, with the level regressing from bad to worse with every new outing.

Calciomercato explains how the midfielder’s last outing for Argentina showcased his struggles at Juventus.

In Friday’s friendly against Honduras, the Albicelestes emerged victorious with three unanswered goals. Leo Messi scored a personal brace while Lautaro Martinez grabbed the third.

But it was Paredes who came away with the highest number of passes during the match. The former PSG man made 101 successful passes during his 64 minutes on the pitch.

On the other hand, the Juventus man has only been able to produce 165 total passes in 265 minutes in Serie A this season, with an average of 55 passes per match.

These figures are just another evidence that highlights how Juventus players are currently underperforming within Max Allegri’s tactical system.

Nonetheless, one should note that playing a friendly match for Argentina beside some of the best players in the world and against humble opposition is significantly easier than taking on resilient Serie A sides.