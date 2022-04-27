Argentine journalist makes bold claim about Juventus treatment of Dybala

Paulo Dybala is heading out of Juventus this summer after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal with the club.

The attacker has been one of the main men at the Allianz Stadium since he joined the club in 2015.

He remains a key player under the current management of Max Allegri, and it remains a surprise that the club will allow him to leave when his current deal expires.

Back in his home country of Argentina, the news of his summer exit hasn’t been taken well by everyone, and one journalist has accused the Bianconeri of disrespecting him.

Hernán Laurino, a journalist for La Voz del Interior de Córdoba, has spoken with the attacker before now, and believes he has not been treated well by Juve.

He said to SerieANews, as quoted by Calciomercato: “It is difficult to understand why Juventus does not count on him for his project. I would even say that it is a lack of respect towards a player who has given so much and has won many titles with the club.”

Juve FC Says

Allowing Dybala to leave is one of the hardest decisions Juventus has made as a club, and we don’t expect everyone to understand it.

Laurino is free to think and give his opinion on the issue, but he would hardly truly grasp what is happening around the club.

We owe him no explanation and can only wish Dybala the best of luck in his next adventure as a player.