Argentine legend insists Vlahovic had every right to choose a move to Juventus

March 11, 2022 - 4:30 pm

World Cup winner, Mario Kempes doesn’t understand why Dusan Vlahovic is being slated for choosing to join Juventus.

The Serbian joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina in the last transfer window.

He had interest from other clubs and Fiorentina would have preferred that he joined a team outside Serie A.

However, the 22-year-old had his mind made up about joining Juve and he eventually got his move in the January transfer window.

He has been criticised for the move by some fans and pundits alike, but he has started life well at the club and remains proud of his decision.

Kempes supports him and says every player has the right to choose where his future lies.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I followed all the chaos after the transfer of Vlahovic from Fiorentina to Juve. I say that a player has every right to choose what he likes”

Juve FC Says

Deciding is hard, and it is even harder to get everyone to understand why you make certain decisions.

The most important thing is that one has to make the decisions that will help them in the future.

Vlahovic has done exactly that and he would feel he doesn’t have to pay attention to what others are saying now.

    Reply martinn March 11, 2022 at 6:28 pm

    he isn`t except from the english press and haters. It is that simple.

