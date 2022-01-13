Argentine report reveals distressing news regarding Dybala’s contract negotiations

Just when we thought it was over, the drama related to Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal is once again running on full steam.

Last summer, the Argentine reportedly reached a basic agreement with Juventus over a contractual renewal.

The former Palermo star has been a part of the Bianconeri squad since 2015, but his current deal expires at the end of the season.

According to an Argentine report from TYC Sports (via Calciomercato), Dybala was left angered by the management who reportedly reduced the offer on the table.

It was initially believed that La Joya will receive a base pay worth 8 million euros per season, plus two millions from bonuses.

However, it appears that Juventus have lowered the offer to around 7 millions, leaving their star enraged.

Therefore, the report claims that Dybala is now ready to listen to offers from other clubs.

Juve FC say

First of all, we must mention that the news is still uncertain at this point.

But following the words spoken by Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, it’s easy to see where these speculations are coming from.

The former Ferrari director said that all players must earn their paydays through hard work on the pitch, perhaps hinting at a reduced offer for Dybala.

So if true, one can understand the player’s frustration with the directors who had retracted their words.