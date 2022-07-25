Argentine Talisman and Formidable Winger Di Maria is at Old Lady

The Argentine winger signed a one-year contract with Turin but intends to return home in the summer of 2023.

The 34-year-old forward will relocate to Italy this week. He will be the club’s second high-profile summer free agency acquisition.

The agreement with Di Mara follows last month’s agreement with Paul Pogba. Pogba is scheduled to be in Turin on Saturday to complete his return to the club following his departure from Manchester United.

Juventus and Barcelona have been identified as prospective destinations for the Argentine winger, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

The Super Talented Winger

Over seven seasons, Di Mara played 295 games and scored 92 goals for PSG before leaving. The Argentina native has formerly played for Manchester United and Real Madrid. Di Maria spent one season with Manchester United during Pogba’s first year at Juventus.

Di Maria met with Barcelona but was unsatisfied with their offer.

On the other hand, the 34-year-old felt persuaded that Juve’s offer was the greatest and announced his intention to move to Turin last month.

Di Maria, though, “grew tired of waiting” for Barcelona to make a move and signed with the Serie A team instead. Seven years ago, Di Maria played for PSG, where he won 14 major trophies, including five Ligue 1 crowns.

At the beginning of this month, he left PSG as a free agent and is now playing for Boca Juniors.

He told ESPN, “Juve is the largest club in Italy, and they are interested in me.” “I’m thinking about things now, but the holidays and my family are more important.”

Juventus is Positive About the Signing

Juventus finished fourth in Serie A a year ago, 16 points behind champion Milan. By extending his contract, Milan has agreed to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic on their roster for the upcoming season.

The 41-year-old striker is recovering from a knee ailment and may not play again this season. However, he has consented to receive less pay.

Former club Benfica and current club Barcelona were both interested in Di Maria. However, according to reports, Di Maria became “bored” while waiting for the Catalan giants to make an offer, so he chose to go.

Di Maria has signed a one-year extension with Juventus. His departure will occur in the summer of 2023.

The Italian club wanted him to sign a longer deal, but the former Manchester United player was eager to return to Argentina and resume his career with Rosario Central.

Therefore, when Serie A’s top clubs inquired about a possible deal earlier this summer, he leaped at the possibility. The length of Di Maria’s contract with Juventus has not been made public, but it is believed to be one year.

He stated, “Right now, we are not communicating with Rosario Central.” “Everyone wants to visit Europe, and I’ve been there before. Now I wish to return, but I do so in style.

Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi departed the club as their contracts expired, while Giorgio Chiellini and Douglas Costa joined MLS clubs LAFC and LA Galaxy as free agents.

Di Maria began his career with Rosario Central in his native Argentina. He moved to Portugal in 2007 to play for Benfica. The winger subsequently joined Real Madrid. In 2015, after a brief stint at Manchester United, he went to PSG.

“I wish to conclude my tour in Europe, but I must return to Argentina,” he remarked.

Juventus Seeking Redemption in Serie A

Di Maria is the first player signed by Juventus this summer, which is shaping to be busy.

Former Fiorentina loanee Federico Chiesa is now a permanent member of the Bianconeri.

The 122-time Argentina international scored 92 goals and assisted 118 goals in 294 appearances with PSG. He played 30 games for the top squad in Ligue 1 and scored four goals last season.

“You cannot participate in the upcoming World Cup if you return to Argentine football. If you don’t play for River Plate or Boca Juniors, your chances of making the national squad are slim.

Rolando Mandragora joined Fiorentina while Merih Demiral was sold to Atalanta. However, Atletico Madrid’s loan of Alvaro Morata was not extended.

However, things are about to accelerate. Paul Pogba is set to return to Juventus from Manchester United, and the club is expected to unveil another significant signing in the coming days.

Massimiliano Allegri’s club will lose many seasoned players, necessitating the addition of new players.