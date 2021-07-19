icardi
Argentinian star ready to reduce his salary to join Juventus

July 19, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Juventus is targeting a move for Mauro Icardi, formerly of Inter Milan and the striker also seems to be looking to join the Bianconeri.

He has been at PSG since 2019 when he was sent there on an initial loan deal by Inter.

He is now one of their key players, but he hasn’t enjoyed as much relevance as he did while he was at Inter where he was the captain.

He was also one of the top goalscorers in Italian football at the time.

At PSG, he has to compete with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for who the top player is.

He is now keen to make a return to Italian football, according to Corriere dello Sport as reported by Tuttojuve.

The report says the striker knows Juve wants him and he is also keen to become a player of the Bianconeri.

In order to push through the transfer, he is prepared to take a cut to his current earnings in France, if that would help make the move happen smoothly.

The report, however, adds that before Juventus will pursue a move for him, they have to offload Cristiano Ronaldo.

2 Comments

    Reply Martinn July 19, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    Swap for Ronaldo. please!

    Reply Okwe July 19, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    Good Idea…

