Ariedo Braida names the club he thinks will win Serie A

Italian manager and former striker, Ariedo Braida, has tipped AC Milan to win the Scudetto this season ahead of Juventus and others.

Milan has started the last two seasons brightly and remains unbeaten in this campaign.

They maintained their position at the top of the league table for a long time last season before faltering, eventually.

Their fine start in this campaign puts them in a position to win the title yet again, especially as Juve is still struggling for form.

The Bianconeri remains one favourite to win the competition, but their poor start to this campaign means they are playing catchup with Milan and the likes of Napoli at the moment.

Juve could turn their season around if they keep winning matches, but Milan can also stay ahead of them if they maintain their fine start to the campaign as well.

Braida says Milan will win the title because they have done a great job of combining young and old players perfectly.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “I think Milan will win the championship. Paolo Maldini did a great job, managing to combine in the team of young players with experienced players.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic will still be decisive even if time passes for everyone and now he often has ailments. Stefano Pioli has done a great job and I am convinced that continuing with the same coach is important, because every time that you change coach you have to start over.”