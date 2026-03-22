Juventus attacker Arkadiusz Milik was delighted with his return to action after almost two years of agony.

The Polish striker had been on the sidelines since suffering a knee injury in June 2024 while on international duty.

The 32-year-old thus missed the entire reigns of Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, but has finally put himself at Luciano Spaletti’s disposal.

Arkadiusz Milik thrilled with his return to action

On Saturday, Milik entered the pitch for the first time in 665 days, coming in as a substitute in the 79th minute against Sassuolo.

The Pole’s comeback coincided with another much-anticipated return from injury, as Dusan Vlahovic also took the field for the first time since November.

Although the double-attacking introduction wasn’t enough to change the result, with Juventus settling for a disappointing 1-1 draw at home, both returnees made an impact.

Vlahovic’s header brushed off Jay Idzes’ arm, which earned the Bianconeri a penalty. Unfortunately for the hosts, Manuel Locatelli’s spot-kick was too weak for Arijanet Muric, who was able to gather it.

On the other hand, Milik almost marked his return by claiming the winner, but his close-range header was somehow kept out by the Sassuolo goalkeeper, who eventually earned MVP honours.

Despite missing a promising goal-scoring opportunity, Milik’s return was a welcome sight for the Juventus supporters, as well as Spalletti, as the Poland international added a new facet to the team.

After the contest, Milik expressed his gratitude for all the support he received in a social media post.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted. But after everything it took to get back here, it was incredible to be back on the pitch last night,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The welcome from the fans meant a lot. Thank you all for the support.”

Will Milik stay at Juventus beyond the summer?

Milik was said to be heading towards the exit door at the end of the season, with the hierarchy considering rescinding his contract, which will expire in 2027.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to convince Spalletti to keep him at his disposal for next season.

Throughout his career, the Tychy native has always been able to deliver the goods on the pitch, but injuries have been the Achilles Heel of his playing career.