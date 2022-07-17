Arnautovic clashing with his club over Juventus interest

Marko Arnautovic could force through a transfer from Bologna to Juventus as he becomes more interested in the offer from the Bianconeri.

The Austrian was one of the leading scorers in Serie A last season after he hit double figures for goals scored for Bologna.

That performance was impressive enough to catch the attention of Juventus who wants a new striker.

The Bianconeri have just lost Alvaro Morata and they believe Arnautovic could become the next experienced frontman for their team.

Bologna, however, is unwilling to entertain offers for his signature and they have told him that.

But a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he insists he should be allowed to speak to the Bianconeri.

He believes their offer is good for him because it offers him a last chance to play at a top club before he retires from the game.

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic is very experienced, and he has played in some of the best clubs around the world.

He will be a very good backup to Dusan Vlahovic and he might even push the Serbian to become better.

Juve will benefit from having him in the dressing room also because he will be one more senior player that can bring good ideas to the group.