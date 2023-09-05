Marko Arnautovic found himself at the centre of transfer speculation during the last window, with strong ties suggesting a move to Juventus was imminent. The Bianconeri appeared poised to secure his signature in their quest for a new striker.

However, their priorities shifted towards securing the services of Romelu Lukaku, but their pursuit ended in disappointment as they failed to add the Belgian to their squad.

Nonetheless, Arnautovic did make a move, catching many by surprise as he joined Inter Milan during the summer transfer window. Interestingly, the Nerazzurri had initially considered bringing Lukaku back but ultimately chose not to after he engaged in discussions with Juventus and they successfully acquired Arnautovic.

In a revealing twist, it has come to light that Arnautovic and his agent initially did not plan to join Inter Milan, as they had conversations with Juventus before making the switch.

His agent Danijel Arnautovic said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We had already spoken with two top clubs Italians (Juventus and Milan, ed.), Inter weren’t even on the radar at that moment and Bologna had already said no to Roma because they couldn’t find a replacement.”

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic was on our radar as one striker who is experienced in Italian football and we could have bagged him.

However, he is similar to Arkadiusz Milik and it would have been a struggle to make sense of having both of them in our squad at the same time.