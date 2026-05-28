Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to prevent Alisson Becker from joining Juventus, even though he doesn’t have long-term plans for the goalkeeper.

The 33-year-old custodian has been a protagonist at Anfield Road since making the move from Roma in the summer of 2018.

However, the club has been planning a change of guard since buying Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia last summer.

The 25-year-old accepted to play second fiddle in his first season with the Reds, but he’ll be seeking a more prominent role next term.

Liverpool blocking Juve’s attempts to sign Alisson Becker

As Tuttosport explains, Alisson was informed that Liverpool plan to focus on Mamardashvili starting next season.

The Brazilian has no intention of causing a stir at the club, but also doesn’t plan to spend his last contractual year on the bench.

Therefore, the former Roma star asked the club to facilitate his departure, expressing his intention to reunite with Luciano Spalletti at Juventus.

The Bianconeri offered the shot-stopper a three-year contract and a yearly salary of €4.5 million plus bonuses.

The Serie A giants only submitted a €5 million offer to Liverpool. However, it fell way below the €15 million asking price.

But as the Turin-based newspaper explains, this financial gap isn’t the main reason behind the Reds’ refusal. Instead, Slot is hellbent on keeping the Brazilian international to preserve squad unity, having parted ways with two stalwarts and locker-room leaders in Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

How Liverpool plan to appease Alisson in his final season

The source adds that Alisson has been left puzzled by Liverpool’s stance, as he believes the club should grant him leave if they don’t wish to rely on him as a regular starter.

Therefore, the Premier League giants could decide to send Mamardashvili on loan for a year, and focus on Alisson until June 2027, when he would leave the club on a free transfer.

This last solution would be a blow to Juventus, who have identified Alisson as their primary target to replace the unconvincing Michele Di Gregorio between the posts.

In this case, the Bianconeri will turn their attention towards alternative options, potentially Fiorentina’s David De Gea and Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario.