Legendary Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi insists that Juventus deserved their win against AS Roma yesterday, even though it might not have been the most entertaining match to watch.

Juve and Roma are known for their tactical prowess in the league, with both Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri adopting tough defensive approaches to the game.

The match witnessed few clear-cut chances as both clubs nullified each other, but Juventus secured a victory with a solitary goal.

Considering the importance of the game for both teams, the win keeps Juventus in closer proximity to the top of the league table than before the match.

Sacchi, who followed the game closely, admitted that Juventus deserved their victory against Jose Mourinho’s side.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus-Roma? I would say, first of all, a deserved victory. In a match dominated by speculative and lacklustre football, the Bianconeri did something more than Roma.

“Are the Bianconeri there for the Scudetto? Are they there, the Juventus? Yes, if they are there … I believe that great feats arise from three fundamental components: team spirit, strong motivation and play. Juve has the first two qualities, the play is still missing.”

Juve FC Says

We deserved our victory against AS Roma and our men played like they needed that clean sheet.

We have ended 2023 well and will look to earn more wins in the second half of the season.