Arrigo Sacchi mocks Juventus style of play

Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi is one of the critics of Juventus’ style of play under Max Allegri and has mocked them after watching one of their matches again.

Allegri is a pragmatic manager who wants his team to build their game with an emphasis on defending solidly and counter-attacking football.

This means most opponents will hold the ball more than the Bianconeri and not everyone appreciates it.

One man who prefers possession-based football, especially if you have the players, is Sacchi, and he recently spoke about watching Juve against Salernitana.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“That Juve leaves the initiative at Salernitana with a squad that costs less than a Juventus player is not tolerable. I was cycling in Milano Marittima, I stopped to watch that game in front of a bar and then I also started pedalling again. Incredulous”

Juve FC Says

Sacchi was one of the best Italian managers before he retired and he understands a lot about the game.

However, he must also know that every manager cannot be the same and Allegri has been successful using his preferred managerial strategy.

The Bianconeri gaffer will not change because Sacchi does not like how Juve performs and rightfully so.