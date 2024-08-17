Legendary Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi has commented on the Serie A title race and discussed the top clubs in the country.

One of them is Juventus, and the Bianconeri are eager to win as many games as possible when the season starts.

Thiago Motta earned his job due to the impressive work he did at Bologna and the success they achieved last season.

He took them from relative obscurity to securing a place in the Champions League this term.

Juve also needs to qualify for the competition this season, and Motta has been tasked with making that happen.

His team has received several new players who will make things easier on the pitch, but he now has to ensure his players adapt to his style of play.

However, Sacchi is unsure if Motta can immediately replicate the success he had at Bologna in Turin.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve has embarked on a new path, I’m curious to see Thiago Motta at work. Thiago Motta is a strategist, but I don’t know if he can repeat the Bologna season at Juve.”

Juve FC Says

We want more than Motta enjoyed at Bologna, and he knows the job in Turin is much bigger, but we expect him to thrive in it.