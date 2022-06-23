Arrigo Sacchi says Juventus will always need players like Di Maria

Legendary Italian manager, Arrigo Sacchi, is convinced that Juventus needs a player like Angel di Maria.

The Bianconeri are in talks to add the former PSG man to their squad in this transfer window.

He has just ended his successful stay in France while Juve has allowed Paulo Dybala to leave the club.

Replacing the latter with Di Maria will make it easy for the club to move on from the former Palermo man.

If there are doubts about the attacker’s suitability to the Juve game, Sachi has addressed them, and he insists the former Benfica man has the quality and international experience the current squad needs.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Di Maria, he is a champion with great international experience. On an offensive level, Juve will continue to rely on the inventions of individuals and therefore the more there are, the better it is for them. “

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has proven at his previous clubs that he is a top talent and he can deliver quality performances.

Our attack needs more experience, goals and assists, and he can certainly provide that if we employ a system that suits him.

Sachi is experienced enough to know a good player, and his opinion is a valid one.