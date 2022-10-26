Arrivabene not worried about latest Juventus investigation

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has discussed the club’s latest legal battle and says the media always makes judgements before the court does.

Juve has been embroiled in so many legal battles in recent seasons, the latest of which is the accusation that they inflate the value of players during their dealings.

The investigation has entered its second stage and it is the latest legal battle the Bianconeri will fight off the pitch.

Their poor season on it has ensured fans have other bigger issues to worry about and the Bianconeri will want to return to form sooner to hand their supporters something to cheer.

The legal battles are not going away. However, we expect them to fight successfully with the best lawyers they can get.

Arrivabene said via Football Italia:

“As often happens in Italy, the trials are held first in the media and then in the courts. The club has clarified its position. I read the statement from our lawyers.

“As I said before, we respect everyone, but also want respect.”

Juve FC Says

It is almost normal to have these legal battles in Italian football because we are the biggest clubs in the land, and our financial decisions are sometimes outrageous.

Other clubs will struggle to make them without going under, which is one reason the authorities will keep probing us.