Arrivabene wiretap suggests everyone at Juventus knew about Paratici’s shady dealings

Sadly for Juventus supporters, our club is currently in the middle of a dangerous storm, forcing us to discuss matters that aren’t exactly related to the essence of the Beautiful Game.

As we all know by now, the club’s former director Fabio Paratici conducted some shady business during his free reign between 2018 and 2021.

The current-Spurs official had embarked on a wild signing spree between first team players and Juventus U23 starlets while registering capital gains with allegedly inflated transfer fees.

Therefore, the club has been under investigation for months and a plethora of wiretaps involving the Old Lady’s top officials have recently emerged to the scene.

In one of the intercepted phone calls, resigned Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene suggested that the whole hierarchy at the club knew the nature of Paratici’s dealings.

“By now, they’ve become so expert at playing tricks,” said Arrivabene while speaking on the phone with a person from the club’s finance department according to Corriere della Sera via JuventusNews24.

“It’s not like Paratici woke up in the morning and said ‘today I want to make a nice capital gain!'”

The source adds that the prosecutors believe that Arrivabene was referring to resigned club president Andrea Agnelli (who was the one who appointed Paratici in the first place), and majority owner John Elkann who had already heard it from his cousin.