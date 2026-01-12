Juventus could seize the opportunity to bolster their wing-back/full-back department this January, and have identified Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy as their favourite profile for the role.

Ahead of Monday’s fixture against Cremonese, Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti addressed the transfer market in his press conference, saying that he hasn’t asked for any mid-season reinforcement.

And yet, the 66-year-old admitted that the club’s directors are keeping their eyes open, as they’ll be looking to pounce on any inviting situations on the market.

The Serie A giants are reportedly working on bringing Federico Chiesa back to the club, and they could also address other departments as well, especially the right flank.

Juventus hoping to replace Federico Chiesa with Joao Mario

After making the move from Porto, Joao Mario hasn’t been able to convince Igor Tudor or Spalletti, who have both kept him on the bench.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are hoping to find the Portuguese a new accommodation, which would free up some room for a replacement.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

In this case, the Bianconeri are expected to pursue Norton-Cuffy, who the source identifies as the first name on the shortlist. The young player turned 22 on Monday.

The London native is an Arsenal academy product who was sold to Genoa in the summer of 2024 for just €2 million. However, the Gunners maintained what has been described as a sizable sell-on fee, so they’ll be keeping a close eye on the player’s development.

Juventus could delay Norton-Cuffy plans to the summer

Juve’s interest in Norton-Cuffy is hardly a coincidence, as their new sporting director, Marco Ottolini, was the one who brought him to Italy less than 18 months ago.

However, the Juventus official won’t find the negotiations with his former employers easy, as the Ligurian club has requested €20 million to part ways with the young wing-back, who is considered essential to Daniele De Rossi’s plans.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper believes that the Old Lady’s plans will likely be postponed until the summer, as splashing these figures might be challenging in the middle of the campaign.