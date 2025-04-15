Jonathan David has emerged as one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe, with his time at Lille drawing to a close. The Canadian international has been a consistent goal threat during his spell in Ligue 1 and is expected to leave the French club at the end of the current campaign when his contract expires.

Juventus are among the clubs showing strong interest in securing his services as they prepare for a potential shake-up in their attacking department this summer. The Bianconeri are widely expected to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic unless the Serbian agrees to extend his current deal, which would leave a significant gap in their frontline.

In David, Juventus see a ready-made replacement—an experienced goalscorer who is available on a free transfer. This makes him an appealing option, particularly when compared to more expensive targets such as Victor Osimhen, whose transfer fee would be substantially higher.

However, Juventus are not alone in their pursuit. According to Sempre Inter, both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also pushing to sign the Canadian striker. Each club has a clear need to bolster their attacking options and view David as a cost-effective yet high-quality solution.

This growing competition means Juventus must act decisively if they are to win the race. Convincing David to move to Turin will require a compelling sporting project and a financial package that can rival those on offer from other elite European clubs.

Given his age, skillset, and availability on a free transfer, David represents an exceptional market opportunity. Juventus will need to move quickly and efficiently to secure his signature and avoid being beaten to the punch by one of their rivals.

Landing a player of David’s calibre would significantly strengthen the squad and provide a major boost heading into the new season, particularly with the financial flexibility that comes with not paying a transfer fee.