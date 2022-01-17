Arsenal and Juventus could yet do some business this month involving Aubameyang

Juventus has been in the news lately because of interest in a number of their players.

Not every Bianconeri star was in good form in the first half of this season and this month offers the club an opportunity to offload them.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot could be sold off as soon as a good offer comes in, but some clubs also want starters at the club.

Alvaro Morata has caught the attention of Barcelona recently with the Catalans pushing to add him to their squad.

He has been an important member of Max Allegri’s squad in Turin, but could he leave Juve for the right price?

That deal appeared to be dead as the Bianconeri aren’t looking to lose the striker midway through this campaign.

However, Calciomercato says it could still happen. This is because the Bianconeri is working to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Allianz Stadium as Morata’s replacement.

Juve FC Says

Aubameyang has been in bad form in the last two seasons, but the Gabon star remains one of the finest strikers in Europe.

He has fallen out of favour at Arsenal and could leave the Emirates this month.

If Juve can secure a loan move for the former Borussia Dortmund man, it is probably worth replacing Morata with him.

After all, the former Chelsea man has not been in great form.