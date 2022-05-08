Arsenal and Juventus will discuss the sale of midfielder again

Arthur Melo was the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The English club wanted to take him on loan for six months, but Juve wanted a longer-term deal and an obligation to buy.

Both clubs couldn’t find an agreement and the Brazilian remained at the Allianz Stadium beyond the last campaign.

However, the Gunners remain interested and he might become one of their summer signings ahead of next season.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they will reignite their interest in the former Barcelona man again and hopefully, they can add him to their squad.

Both clubs have been struggling to agree on his market value. Juve believes he is worth around 40m euros, but Arsenal believes he should be valued at no more than 25m euros.

This seems to be an issue, but the general belief is that an agreement will eventually be found.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been struggling to be the best version of himself at Juve and it could be down to him not fitting into the system of play at the club.

The Brazilian is a technician who will thrive under a system with free-flowing attacking football.

But Juve is a more cautious team under Max Allegri and that could be a reason why he is currently struggling to make an impact at the club.