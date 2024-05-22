Andrea Cambiaso has been a standout performer for Juventus this campaign, displaying fantastic form for the Bianconeri.

This has been an underwhelming season for the black and whites, with several of their players failing to meet expectations.

However, this does not apply to Cambiaso, as he consistently gave his best on the pitch.

The wingback excelled on both flanks under Max Allegri and is one player who can say he did his best for the manager.

Juve does not plan to let him leave, but that has not stopped clubs from showing interest in him.

Reports earlier suggested that Aston Villa is prepared to pay 40 million euros for his signature, but Juve is not interested.

However, Tuttomercatoweb adds that Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in a move for the defender.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso is one of our best players, and we can understand why there are so many suitors following the wingback.

However, the team needs him, and we have to resist every temptation to sell him, no matter the fee.

The new manager will need him, and he knows he is at one of the world’s biggest clubs, so he does not have to leave for another one.