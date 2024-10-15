LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Georgiy Sudakov of Ukraine looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between England and Ukraine at Wembley Arena on March 26, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Juventus is one of the clubs that have been tracking Ukrainian star Georgiy Sudakov for some time.

The attacking midfielder was expected to change clubs at the end of last season, but he remains at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he continues to deliver outstanding performances. The team views him as a key player and is not looking to sell him anytime soon, but that hasn’t stopped other clubs from expressing interest.

Sudakov has shown consistent improvement over the past few seasons, and Juventus remains eager to add him to their squad if an opportunity arises. However, the Bianconeri are not the only club interested in signing him. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus is even trailing behind Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for his signature.

Both Premier League clubs have been monitoring the midfielder and are determined to secure his transfer ahead of other suitors. Juventus faces an uphill battle to outbid the Premier League teams, with reports suggesting that they are currently behind in the competition.

Juve FC Says

Sudakov is a fine attacking player, which explains why Arsenal and Tottenham would want to sign him.

If we want to win the race for his signature, we need to be sure that we offer the most money to sign him.