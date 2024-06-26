Juventus faces increasing competition for Riccardo Calafiori, who has been shining for Italy at Euro 2024.

The Bologna defender stands out as one of the finest players on the Italian squad and has been in excellent form for both club and country over the past year.

Bologna is keen to retain him as they gear up for the upcoming Champions League campaign.

However, Juventus is also interested in him, particularly to reunite him with Thiago Motta at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri view him as crucial in Motta’s defensive plans in Turin.

Yet, Juventus is not alone in pursuing Calafiori. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal and Tottenham are also vying for his signature, both clubs eager to secure his services soon.

The Premier League sides possess significant financial resources and are prepared to compete aggressively with Juventus to secure an agreement.

Nevertheless, Juventus would likely have an edge if Calafiori prefers to stay in Serie A and values the opportunity to work with Motta again as pivotal to his career development.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori has stood out among defenders at the Euros, so we expect clubs to be interested in signing him, but he might want to join us the most.