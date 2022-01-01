Arsenal battling Juventus for highly regarded young La Liga star

Arsenal is the major competitor Juventus has in their bid to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

The Bianconeri need a new goal-scorer, as their current options struggle with the burden.

They have been scouting several new players, and Isak is one of them.

The young Swede shone at Euro 2020 and has continued to deliver fine performances for Sociedad in La Liga.

The striker is also attracting the attention of other European clubs and Tuttomercatoweb says Arsenal is fighting hard to land him.

The Gunners could offload their senior attackers by the summer and they want Isak to fill the void the departures would create.

Juve FC Says

Isak is an interesting talent and already has experience in two of Europe’s top five leagues, having been at Borussia Dortmund before.

That would serve him well in his career, but there are still question marks about his suitability to Italian football.

Alvaro Morata came to Juve from Spain and he has been struggling to show great form in Turin.

Isak is much younger at 22, but Juve has enough young attackers coming through at the club.

It makes little sense to add another one, particularly because he would cost the Bianconeri a lot of money.