Arsenal become latest team to be linked with Juventus ace

Arsenal has become the latest English team to become interested in Paulo Dybala as he struggles to agree on a new contract in Turin.

The Argentinean is a player that Juve wants to keep, however, his representatives and the club cannot agree on a new deal and that has seen him continue towards the last year of his contract without a new agreement in place.

This season hasn’t been his best and Juve might be smart to cash in on him, if the rest of his career remains plagued by the current inconsistency.

However, they still believe in him and want to keep him, but he will be sold off in the summer if they cannot reach a new agreement.

The Premier League is his most likely destination, where he has interest from the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea.

Sun Sports says Arsenal is the latest English team to show interest in his signature as they consider alternatives to Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners have the Norwegian on loan for the rest of this season from Real Madrid.

He has been in fine form for them and they want to sign him permanently, but there isn’t a guarantee about that.

If Madrid refuses to allow him to return to Arsenal after this season, the Gunners want to sign Dybala as a replacement.