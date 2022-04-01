Arsenal become the latest club to join the race for Dybala

Paulo Dybala continues getting admiring glances from European clubs after Juventus decided not to renew his current deal.

The attacker and the club failed to reach an agreement, and he has become free to speak to other clubs.

More suitors are becoming attracted to the prospect of having him in their team, and the latest name on the list is Arsenal.

The Premier League club needs a new set of attackers with several of their current options possibly leaving the club at the end of this season.

They have already lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is a high-profile player, and Dybala could be a great replacement for the Gabon striker.

Calciomercato claims they have Dybala on their shopping list and are currently exploring if they can add the injury-prone Argentinian to their squad by the summer.

Juve FC Says

Dybala will preserve some of his Juventus legacies if he leaves Serie A and joins a club in another competition, which is why a move to Arsenal makes sense.

However, the Argentinian will have his preference, and it could be Atletico Madrid or Inter Milan.

We have to keep our fingers crossed to see his next club, but we wish him luck on his career journey because he has been a great servant to this club.