Juventus is increasingly unlikely to win the race for Riccardo Calafiori after his stunning form at Euro 2024 for Italy.

The defender was fantastic for Bologna last season and had agreed to move to Juventus when the new campaign begins.

However, the Bianconeri still needed to reach an agreement with his current club and planned to do so after the Euros.

That has proven to be a mistake because his form in the competition has attracted more interest from other clubs.

Several teams in Europe now find Calafiori interesting, and Bologna is happy because it guarantees them a reasonable transfer fee.

They are looking to sell him abroad, and there is a club now willing to pay 47 million euros for his signature.

A report on Tuttojuve claims Arsenal is willing to offer Bologna that much money for the defender in the coming days.

They believe he is one of the best left-footed centre-backs in Europe and are eager not to miss out on signing him.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori is one of Europe’s best defenders, and his form at the Euros certainly complicates things for us.

However, if he wants to remain in Serie A, he might join us, but we have to offer him a better salary now.