Juventus has been chasing the signature of Gabriel Jesus for much of the last few months.

The Brazilian striker is leaving Manchester City because they have signed some new forwards that will push him down on the pecking order.

This could have made it easy for Juve to add him to their squad, but they are facing competition from other clubs.

Arsenal has been in pole position to sign him because their manager, Mikel Arteta, has worked with him before.

The English club is now closing in on sealing the transfer. Calciomercato reports that they will offer City 50m euros to add the striker to their squad.

This has now handed them the lead, and Juve is very unlikely to match that offer.

Juve FC Says

Jesus would have been a great alternative to Dusan Vlahovic, but it was always tricky to get him to join us.

The attacker wants to be the key man at his next club, and he might not want to leave the EPL.

This makes it harder for us to convince him, but City is not a selling club, and they will insist on a huge fee to allow him to leave the Etihad.