Arsenal challenging Juventus for signature of La Liga star

Marco Asensio’s future seems to be away from La Liga as he and Real Madrid cannot agree on a new deal.

The attacker is on the radar of many top clubs around the continent and one of them is Juventus.

The Bianconeri have some financial problems, so they will sign as many free agents as possible who will improve their squad as a low-cost solution.

Asensio has had a trophy-laden spell at Madrid and will come to Juve as one of the best players in his position.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri are not the only club keen on adding him to their squad.

It claims Arsenal is also interested as Mikel Arteta’s side makes progress in England.

They have been top of the standings in their top flight for much of this term and want Asensio to help them succeed in other seasons.

The English side is almost guaranteed a place in the Champions League, so Juve will struggle to battle them for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Asensio is one of the finest players around and will do well for us if we add him to our books, but the deal will be far from easy.

If we do not make the UCL, he will almost certainly reject our approach because a player of his quality wants to compete in Europe always.