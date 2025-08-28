LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts alongside Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, as he looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on November 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Juventus have received enquiries from Arsenal and Chelsea who were interested in the services of Federico Gatti.

The 27-year-old began his career from the very bottom of the pyramid, playing for amateur clubs while supporting himself through his day job as a bricklayer.

Nevertheless, dedication and perseverance paid off, as he eventually had his big breakthrough in Serie B with Frosinone, which earned him a transfer to Juventus in January 2022.

Gatti is now a regular starter for the Bianconeri and often receives call-ups from the Italian national team. He is also considered a fan favourite at the Allianz Stadium thanks to his never-say-die attitude.

So, despite recently penning a contract renewal until June 2030, the defender remains on the radar of several Premier League big boys.

Arsenal & Chelsea registered their interest in Federico Gatti

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

According to sources close to Juve FC, Arsenal and Chelsea have both attempted to open talks with the Bianconeri for Gatti.

Mikel Arteta has been keen to add a new defender capable of offering some depth behind Gabriel, William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori.

On the other hand, Enzo Maresca has a host of centre-backs at his disposal, but some of them aren’t entirely convincing, while others are struggling with injuries. Therefore, the Blues boss would like to bring in his compatriot to Stamford Bridge.

Juventus hellbent on keeping Federico Gatti

Nevertheless, our sources can confirm that Juventus swiftly closed the door on the London duo’s attempts, insisting that Gatti isn’t going anywhere this summer, as he’s considered a key member in Igor Tudor’s plans.

In fact, the Croatian manager had recently confirmed that the Italian defender is one of the club’s five captains, alongside Manuel Locatelli (the main skipper), Gleison Bremer (the vice-captain), Kenan Yildiz and Khephren Thuram.

Therefore, Juventus fans can rest assured that Gatti will dwell at Continassa, at least for another season.