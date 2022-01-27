Arsenal chief is struggling to convince his board over Arthur transfer

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Arthur Melo, but they might fail to pull the deal off.

The midfielder has struggled for most of his time at Juventus and the Premier League side believes he would be useful to them.

Both clubs have been in talks, but they are apart in the type of loan each of them wants.

The Gunners want a simple six-month loan deal for the Brazilian midfielder, but Juve wants him to spend at least 18 months there with an option for a permanent move or a six-month loan with an obligation to sign him permanently for 40m euros.

The Athletic says Arsenal’s director, Edu, wants the former Barcelona man to join them for 18 months, but the English club’s board is not convinced about that.

They are not so keen to sign him on a long-term loan and that could see the deal break down before this transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

It makes little sense for Arthur to move to Arsenal on a short-term loan and return at the end of this season.

He would probably not even make enough appearances for the English club before he returns.

However, an 18-month loan deal will give him enough chances to make an impact.

If Arsenal decides not to buy him then, we could still sell him to another club on the continent.