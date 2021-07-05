Arsenal continues to battle hard for Euro 2020 star

Even though Juventus has been made the clear favourites to sign him, Arsenal is refusing to give up their pursuit of Manuel Locatelli.

The Italian has become arguably one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment.

Sassuolo knows about all the interest in his signature and they are open to finally cashing in on him.

The midfielder will join Juventus if they can reach an agreement with the Green and Blacks however, Arsenal has been his most serious suitor so far.

The Gunners have tabled a bid for his signature, but Sassuolo is still negotiating with Juve because they are his preferred destination.

While the Bianconeri struggle to get the deal sorted, Calciomercato reports that the Gunners have refused to give up.

Mikel Arteta’s club didn’t make the European places at the end of the last Premier League season.

They know that they are behind their rivals and they need a big signing to help them push on.

Adding Locatelli to their squad would help the Gunners become stronger, but from the look of things, Juve will ultimately beat them to his signature.

The Bianconeri will, however, be smart to wrap up the transfer soon because they could face fierce competition from top European clubs if it drags on.