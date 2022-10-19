Manuel Locatelli has struggled with consistency since he moved to Juventus last season and he could be sold by the Bianconeri.

The midfielder had been one of the finest players in the Italian national team that won Euro 2020 and that persuaded Juve to move for him.

At Sassuolo, he was the driving force in the midfield and the move to Juve was a reward for how he has developed his career.

However, he is struggling to justify the hype around his arrival at the club and it does not seem they will be patient with him for long.

A report on Il Bianconero hails his performance in the game against Torino, but it says more is desired from him.

Arsenal is also looking to pounce to sign him if Juve becomes tired of his poor showings at the Allianz Stadium.

The report says the Gunners have never fully given up on their bid to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is a very talented lad, but he has been unable to get back to form as he was at Sassuolo and Euro 2020.

He is another player who might be struggling because he plays under Max Allegri, but it is hard to see the club change its manager, which means he must get adapt and get better.