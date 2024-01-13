Arsenal has reignited their interest in Dusan Vlahovic this month as they search for a new goalscorer to bolster their team.

Mikel Arteta developed admiration for the Juventus striker during his time at Fiorentina and previously contested with the Bianconeri to sign him.

Despite losing the initial battle, Arteta has maintained his interest in working with Vlahovic. As a result, Arsenal has revived their pursuit of his signature this month, although Juventus is reluctant to let him go.

While Juventus is open to selling Vlahovic, they believe it’s not prudent to do so this month as they compete for the league title.

According to reports on Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal has identified an alternative in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker has had an impressive season, contributing significantly to his team’s success in the league.

Arsenal admires Zirkzee’s playing style and is reportedly considering him as an alternative to Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is too important for us to sell this month, and it is good news that Arsenal is focused on signing Zirkzee.

In the summer, we will decide Vlahovic’s future again, and if he has a good campaign, it will be easy for us to sell him.