Arsenal could be ahead of Juventus in the race for Swiss midfielder

Despite the arrival of Manuel Locatelli, the midfield continues to be Juve’s Achilles heel. The squad is filled with young and physical center midfielders, but they mostly lack the skills and character needed in Turin.

Therefore, reinforcement is needed in the middle of the park, and one of the names monitored by the Old Lady is Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, but he has no intention to renew his contract that is set to expire by the end of the season.

Therefore, the 24-year-old could become one of the most sough-after free agents in the sport next summer.

However, Juventus could be behind in the race, as a Premier League club has identified the player as the perfect man to bolster their midfield.

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal are leading the race for Zakaria, and will be looking to sign him as a free agent by the end of the season.

The Swiss would thus be reunited with his international teammate Granit Xhaka, who also played for Gladbach in the past.

Juve FC say

At this early stage of the season, it’s hard to figure who’s exactly Juve’s transfer priority – if there’s one indeed.

Zakaria is one of the names that have been popping out repeatedly in the past few weeks, but so are the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Axel Witsel and Corentin Tolisso.

Arsenal may be struggling in the league table, but we can still expect them to offer better wages than any Serie A club, which could genuinely give them the advantage in this race.